Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.44. Allegion reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.53. 7,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.07.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

