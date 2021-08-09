Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $76.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

