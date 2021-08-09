Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
