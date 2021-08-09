Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report sales of $63.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.28 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $246.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.75 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $341.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,810. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $656.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

