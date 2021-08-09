Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.