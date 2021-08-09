Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

NMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

