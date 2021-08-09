Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $176.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.41 million to $179.54 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $707.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $718.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $738.77 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $757.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NNN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 526,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,272. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

