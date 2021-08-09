Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,555. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 262.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

