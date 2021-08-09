Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $9.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $182.52 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.