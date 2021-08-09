Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 1,661,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

