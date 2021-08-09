Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $122.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 694,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.