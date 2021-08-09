Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,320,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,199. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

