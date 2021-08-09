Zacks: Analysts Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,835 shares of company stock worth $7,495,950. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

