Zacks: Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Phunware also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

