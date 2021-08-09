Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NTGR stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,066 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

