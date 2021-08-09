Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $492.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.26 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $44,287,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. 13,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

