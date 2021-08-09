Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.34. The company had a trading volume of 617,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

