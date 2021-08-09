Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.89. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

BOKF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.74. 2,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

