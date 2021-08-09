Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $685.95. 10,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.92.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

