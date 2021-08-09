Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.48. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,402. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,638. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

