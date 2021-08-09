Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ATY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcuityAds stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

