Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $614.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.50 million and the highest is $683.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

KAR stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $164,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

