Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $6,631,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,499. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

