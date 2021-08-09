Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $6,631,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,499. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.