Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.61 on Monday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.