YFFII Finance (YFFII) One Day Volume Hits $108,118.00

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $88,525.71 and approximately $108,118.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

