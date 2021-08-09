YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.21.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.