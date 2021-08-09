Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.16.

YELP opened at $39.15 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Yelp by 579.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yelp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

