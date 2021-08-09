XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 110.9% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $156.56 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

