Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.71. Xylem posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35. Xylem has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $2,654,352. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

