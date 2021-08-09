XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.01.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

