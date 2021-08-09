Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $165.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.96 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $593.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $630.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $887.12 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 461,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.