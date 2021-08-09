X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

