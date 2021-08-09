WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $31.31 on Monday. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Get WW International alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.