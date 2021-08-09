WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $43.36.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
