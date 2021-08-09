WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 9.7% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

