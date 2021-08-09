WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 527,572 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

