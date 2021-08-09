WT Wealth Management Purchases 7,702 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

