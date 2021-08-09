WT Wealth Management Purchases 4,653 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,141,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

