WT Wealth Management Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 953,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 348,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,995,000.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,210 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

