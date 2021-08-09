WT Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.31. 23,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,335. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

