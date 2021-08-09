WT Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 347.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $29.08.

