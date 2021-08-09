WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.74

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$151.74 and last traded at C$150.63, with a volume of 21656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

