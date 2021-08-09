Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $317.32 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,844.71 or 0.99601981 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.92 billion and approximately $317.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00069457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

