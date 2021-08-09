Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VET traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 47,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

