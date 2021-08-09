Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 21,692 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

