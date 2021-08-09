Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,742.38. 15,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

