Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. 16,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

