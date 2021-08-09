Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.73.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,471 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

