Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

