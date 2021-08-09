Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

